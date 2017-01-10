Hostess issues voluntary recall of White Peppermint Twinkies

(WKBN) – Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling its limited edition Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies because of a possible health risk.

This is due to Blommer Chocolate Company’s recall of the confectionery coating used on the Twinkies.

The confectionery coating contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC due to a concern of salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported to date and none of the confectionery coating sampled has tested positive for salmonella.

Hostess is initiating the recall out of an abundance of caution.