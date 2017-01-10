Investigators: ‘Inside job’ suspected in Kardashian robbery

Three Paris officials confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody

By LORI HINNANT and SYLVIE CORBET, The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — Investigators focused Tuesday on a possible inside job in the theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West, after taking her chauffeur that night and his brother into custody.

Three Paris officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation, confirmed the arrest of the driver and his younger brother among 17 people taken into custody. Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same livery company, according to two of the officials.

The suspects ranged in age from 23 to 72, and included several known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

The officials would not elaborate on how they believe the theft was planned. Kardashian West’s bodyguard was gone for the night, and the robbers forced their way into the private apartment where she was staying, tied her up and made off with the jewelry.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West broke her silence on the robbery in a teaser for her family’s reality show, telling two of her sisters her thoughts at the time: “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out.”

A spokeswoman for the reality star said she had no comment after Monday’s arrests.

