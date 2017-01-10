Kia debuts its first hot rod sports sedan at Detroit auto show

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Kia, the South Korean automaker best known for its small cars and quirky hamster commercials, is now going to make a hot rod sports sedan.

Surprised? Don’t be. It’s part of Kia’s ongoing boundary-pushing scheme to become a full-line automaker.

The new Stinger, a rear-wheel-drive sports sedan for “spirited long-distance driving,” debuted Monday at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The Stinger goes on sale this summer.

Buyers have a choice of two engines: a 2.1 liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower or a twin-turbo V-6 with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque.

The engine sits longitudinally, as a purist says it is supposed to for a performance car.

It will go 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 167 mph.

Kia says development included testing at Germany’s famous Nurburgring motorsports complex.

It has an eight speed automatic transmission and is available in all-wheel-drive.

Buyers can choose 18″ or 19″ wheels to go with their Brembo brakes.

