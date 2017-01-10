Lawmakers taking a new look at guns on planes



(CBS News with contributions by WKBN Staff) – The gunman in the Ft. Lauderdale airport attack arrived on an incoming flight and so did his gun.

Last year, the Transportation Security Administration reported confiscating more than 3,300 firearms from carryon bags. However, the agency allows guns in checked luggage.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container, and owners have to declare them at the ticket counter.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman, (D) Florida, said she plans to review security procedures with TSA leaders.

“It’s time to take a hard look at all the unsecured areas of our airports,” Wasserman said.

The rules regarding guns in airports vary by city and state. The National Council of State Legislatures has identified six states, including Florida, which ban people from carrying guns in all areas of airports.

Ohio has the following ban on firearms:

Police stations

Sheriffs’ offices

Highway Patrol posts

Premises controlled by BCI

Correctional institutions or other detention facilities

Airport terminals or airplanes

Facilities for the care of mentally ill persons

Courthouses or buildings in which a courtroom is located

Universities, unless locked in a motor vehicle or in the process of being locked in a motor vehicle

Places of worship, unless the place of worship permits otherwise

Child day-care centers

Licensed Class D liquor permit premises, if you are consuming beer or intoxicating liquor or are under the influence. If you are not consuming, and not under the influence, you may carry unless there is a conspicuous sign prohibiting carry. Possession of a concealed firearm is allowed in a retail store with a D-6 or D-8 permit as long as the concealed carry license holder is not consuming liquor. Class D permits are generally issued to an establishment that sells alcohol for consumption on the premises. In any event, do not consume beer or intoxicating liquor before carrying a concealed handgun into a licensed premises or while on the premises.

Government facilities that are not used primarily as a shelter, restroom, parking facility for motor vehicles, or rest facility and are not a courthouse or a building or structure in which a courtroom is located.

School safety zones – A “school safety zone” includes a school, school building, school premises, school activity, and school bus. For purposes of this statute, a school includes everything up to the property boundary.

Sen. Greg Steube, (R) Florida, introduced a bill to allow owners with permits to openly carry guns in areas like the place where the airport shooting happened. He suggests the 45-second attack could have ended sooner if other passengers were armed. Wasserman disagrees.

“That is a ludicrous suggestion. If someone with a gun in the baggage claim area opened fire in the midst of hundreds of people, the life loss probably would have been worse,” Wasserman said.

With gun laws differing from state to state, dozens of people get to airports like LaGuardia International Airport and detained because under city law they need a special permit. But in other cities, people travel from airport to airport with firearms and no problems at all.