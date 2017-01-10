McDonald outlasts Girard, now 11-0

The Blue Devils used a big second half to hold off the Indians, 77-72 Tuesday.

By Published:
The Blue Devils used a big second half to hold off the Indians, 77-72 Tuesday.

Girard, OH (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team trailed by two at halftime but defeated Girard, 77-72 Tuesday at Girard High School.

Joey Raggazzine led the Blue Devils with 26 points. Braedon Poole also reached double figures with 18 points, while Evan Magil added 15.

Girard sophomore Austin Clausell led all scorers with 27 points, while Austin O’Hara added 16 for the Indians.

McDonald came into the game ranked 2nd in the State in the latest AP Boys Basketball Poll. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 11-0 on the season.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s