McDonald outlasts Girard, now 11-0

Girard, OH (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team trailed by two at halftime but defeated Girard, 77-72 Tuesday at Girard High School.

Joey Raggazzine led the Blue Devils with 26 points. Braedon Poole also reached double figures with 18 points, while Evan Magil added 15.

Girard sophomore Austin Clausell led all scorers with 27 points, while Austin O’Hara added 16 for the Indians.

McDonald came into the game ranked 2nd in the State in the latest AP Boys Basketball Poll. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 11-0 on the season.