Mercedes adds sports car to AMG lineup, updates GLA 45

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – The Mercedes Benz go-fast division announced a new sports car to add to its growing lineup of AMG high performance vehicles.

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. To the theme of “50 Years of Driving Performance,” the sports car and performance brand is marking the occasion by extending the AMG GT family of sports cars with the new Mercedes-AMG GT C.

This means the AMG GT C Roadster will now be joined by a Coupé version of the same model line.

Positioned between AMG GT S and AMG GT R, the new vehicle will initially be available exclusively as a special Edition 50 model. Simultaneously, the Mercedes-AMG GT and AMG GT S are being visually and technically upgraded while receiving even more power.

The new models are identifiable by the distinctive AMG Panamericana grille, which is now shared by all AMG GT models.

Underlining the motor sport heritage, the grille features 15 chrome-plated vertical bars, which echo the look of the latest Mercedes-AMG GT3 customer sport racing car.

The new front apron emphasizes the car’s width, making it sit flatter on the road. The large outer air inlets guarantee the supply of cooling air to the engine.

Mercedes-AMG is also boosting the output of its 4 liter twin-turbo V-8 in its sports cars by 12-14.

At the same news conference, Mercedes-Benz showed off a facelifted version of perhaps its most audacious vehicle.

The 2018 GLA is MB’s “baby” SUV and at the top of the range is the AMG GLA 45 4MATIC, which has been visually and technically revised.

Aerodynamic measures such as the redesigned front skirt and the new spoiler edge on the roof deliver improved handling and stability, while coefficient of drag drops to a low 0.33.

The Yellow Night Edition comes with an eye-popping black and yellow paint scheme that some might consider un-Mercedes like.

It continues from 2017 with a 2-liter, 375 hp engine, driven through a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Look for it at your local dealership this summer. It won’t be hard to spot.

AMG GT C and GLA 45 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mercedes AMG GT C edition 50, photo courtesy of Alan Oldfield Mercedes AMG GT C edition 50, photo courtesy of Alan Oldfield Mercedes GLA 45, photo courtesy of Alan Oldfield Mercedes GLA 45, photo courtesy of Alan Oldfield Mercedes GLA 45, photo courtesy of Alan Oldfield