Miller Calvin “MC” McCullough Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Miller Calvin “MC” McCullough, 75, of 104 Gluck Street, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, January 6, 2017 at his residence, following an extended illness.

He was born November 27, 1941 in Register, Georgia, the son of Benjamin Lloyd and Lula Mae Mincy McCullough.

He was employed with Republic Steel Corporation for 27 years, before retiring.

He attended Centenary United Methodist Church, was a member of the Buckeye Elks, enjoyed fishing and barbecuing and attended The Rayen School.

Mr. McCullough served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964, during the Vietnam War, receiving the Expert Rifle Badge.

He leaves to mourn, four sons, Garry Miller McCullough (Sylvia) of Youngstown, Derrick K. (Valerie) McCullough of Apex, North Carolina, Shawn L. (Barb) McCullough of Tampa, Florida and Darwin D. McCullough of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Nicole Funderburg of Youngstown; two brothers, Carl McCullough and Myron “Brother” McCullough both of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Annie “Doll” McCullough and Ms. Myra “Sister” McCullough both of Youngstown; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; ex-wife, Shirley Hopkins of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Jesse Brack, James McCullough, Sonny McCullough, Lloyd McCullough, Jr. and Joseph Brack; one sister, Ms. Eloise Shelton and one great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to service (10:00-11:00 a.m.).

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

