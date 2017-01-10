Miriam V. (Shuler) Kercher Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel, celebrating the life of Miriam V. Kercher (Shuler), 94 who died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. The Reverend Susan Brown, Canfield United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Miriam was born on June 23, 1922 in Grelton, Ohio, one of six daughters, to the late Glenn L. and C. Bernice Shuler.

Miriam taught 5th grade in Sandusky, Ohio and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She married the late Robert J. Kercher, CPTUSA, in Colorado Springs on January 8, 1953. Miriam and Robert lived in Fort Benning, Georgia, then Flint, Michigan, where their two daughters, Jill and Julie, were born. In 1971, the family moved to Canfield.

Miriam was an active member of Canfield United Methodist Church and a volunteer with Canfield Operation Blessing Food Bank. She was a patient, persevering, loyal, and loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Miriam is survived by her daughters, Jill Kercher and Julie Kercher of Canfield; two sisters, Caroline Kirk of Grelton, Ohio and Florence (Bill) Lewis of Marshall, Texas; a sister-in-law, Lynne Kercher of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; brother-in-law, Charles Hemsoth of Malinta, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Miriam is preceded in death by three sisters, Genevieve Hemsoth, Doris Gilliland and Kathleen

Brenner.

Friends may call from Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Canfield Operation Blessing, P.O. Box 652, Canfield 44406, or Southern Care Hospice, 54 Ashley Circle, Youngstown 44515. The family would like to thank Anthony, Tressa, Pat and Debbie from Southern Care Hospice for exceptional care.

