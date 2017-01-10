Ohio State hires former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson

The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach tight ends.

By Published:
Ohio State Buckeyes University Football - Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State has hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to help direct the struggling offense.

The university said Tuesday that Wilson will be co-offensive coordinator with the newly hired Ryan Day and also coach tight ends. Wilson takes over the duties of Ed Warinner, who is expected to move on.

Wilson went 26-47 in six seasons at Indiana and last season led the Hoosiers to their first bowl game since 2007. He resigned abruptly in December because of what athletic director Fred Glass described as a difference in leadership styles. He had previous coaching stops at Miami, Northwestern and Oklahoma.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer replaced offensive coaches after passing game troubles that led to a 31-0 pounding by Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s