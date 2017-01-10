Police: Man pistol-whipped, robbed father and daughter in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman told police that she and her father were assaulted and robbed Monday evening.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard around 6 p.m. They found a man, bleeding from a cut on his head, who said he was pistol-whipped.

Then his daughter came out of the home, claiming she’d been robbed.

She said a man, who was visiting the home, pulled a gun on her and stole her wallet.

When she fought to get it back from him, he hit her in the head and collarbone with the gun, according to a police report.

The victim said her father came in and began fighting with the man. She said he hit her father in the head with the gun as well.

He then left in a newer blacked-out SUV, according to the police report.

After that, the victim told her cousin to leave. She told police her cousin came over with the man, and she thought her cousin set her up.

Police found the victim’s cousin, who said she had nothing to do with it, according to the report.

Officers were not able to find the man or SUV.

