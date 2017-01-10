Police: Sandy Lake woman stole donations to cancer society

Julie Daly is charged with theft and receiving stolen property

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) –  A Sandy Lake woman is charged with stealing money from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Pennsylvania State Police Department said 49-year-old Julie Daly took money from a donation box at The Medicine Shoppe in Sandy Lake. Police said Daly used the money to pay for her prescriptions and left with the rest of the money.

Daly is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services, according to its website.

