Remains found in search for missing plane confirmed as human

Searchers say they've been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel

By Published:
The USGS is offering sonar equipment for a missing plane on Lake Erie.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities searching Lake Erie for the wreckage of a plane that vanished from radar near Cleveland have confirmed that the remains found in a seat late last week are human.

They also announced Tuesday that a 20-foot piece pulled from the water is from the fuselage of the plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared after taking off Dec. 29.

All six are presumed dead.

Searchers say they’ve been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel.

The plane’s cockpit voice recorder was found Friday along with the human remains. Officials on Tuesday said the remains found were male but wouldn’t reveal other details about the victim.

The city says rough weather won’t allow more searching until Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s