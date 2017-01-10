YSU’s Rivers, Moss heading to NFL Combine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University defensive ends Derek Rivers and Avery Moss have both been invited to attend the NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held Feb. 28 – March 6 in Indianapolis.

Also, Rivers will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and Moss has been selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game. The East-West Shrine Game is Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Fla., while the Senior Bowl is Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala.

Both players concluded amazing senior campaigns at the 2017 Division I National Championship Game last Saturday against James Madison. Each had a sack in their final game for the Penguins in the contest against the Dukes.

In the National Championship Game, Moss had a game-high eight tackles, including seven solo stops and three TFLs in the contest vs. JMU. Rivers had six tackles, three of which were solos, as well as a pair of TFLs.

COURTESY: YSU ATHLETICS