Salem’s balance proves to be enough to hold off Marlington

Salem meets Minerva on the road on Friday.

Salem Quakers High School Basketball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem held off Marlington’s fourth quarter push to rally to defeat the Dukes, 56-55 on a Mitch Davidson go-ahead free throw. Davidson scored a team-high 18 points. Jon Gerace scored 14 points and hauled down 10 boards for the Quakers. Chase Ackerman nearly had a double-double (11 points and 9 rebounds) while his teammate Zach Bezon almost closed out the contest with a triple-double (8 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists).

Salem has lost their last two games by an average of 20.5 (to South Range and Alliance). The Quakers are now 4-6 (2-4 in NBC).

After posting two wins in a row, the Dukes fell short against Salem. With 3:07 left, Marlington took a 5-point lead (55-50) after trailing 47-38 entering the final quarter. Andrew Brady led the Dukes with 21 points (6 rebounds) as Drew Adams finished with a double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds). Brock Himmelheber added 9 points.

Marlington (5-5) will welcome Alliance on Friday.

