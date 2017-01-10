Sharon bounces back; Torr scores 19

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon bounced back from a close loss to Meadville on Saturday to defeat Slippery Rock tonight, 69-35. Josh Torr led all scorers with 19 points. Marvin Redding added 15 for the 7-5 Tigers.

Since beginning the season at 1-1, Slippery Rock has dropped six of their last eight games. Senior forward Ryan Dutton led the Rockets with 15 points as their junior guard Nick Wherthey had 11.

The Tigers will travel to Farrell to take on their rivals on Friday. The Rockets will host Hickory on Friday and Moniteau on Saturday.