Slow commute Tuesday morning as wintry mix hits Valley



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many highways and roads are snow-covered and wet Tuesday as drivers head out for the moring commute.

Route 11 in Trumbull County is snow covered, with accumulating snow north of Route 82.

Interstate 680 is mostly wet with patches of snow and some icy spots.

The Route 711 connector has a thin layer of snow.

Secondary roads are snow covered.

All traffic is moving slow, below the the posted speed limit.

Ron Sharpe, transportation manager for the Ohio Department of Transportion, says crews will be out all day as the snow transistions to rain later Tuesday morning.

Crews are laying down a layer of salt to help prevent the surface from freezing once the rain begins.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time heading out today.