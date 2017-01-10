Storm Team 27: Freezing rain coming

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

Conditions are slick for the Tuesday morning commute. Snow showers that developed overnight will transition to sleet and freezing rain this morning as temperatures start to climb. As temperatures continue to rise through the day the wintry mix will then transition to all rain into this afternoon. It will also be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph or higher. Temperatures will eventually reach the lower 40s by late day.

Today: Windy! Gusts above 30mph possible. Snow to a Wintry Mix(Sleet/Freezing Rain) change to rain. Light ice accumulation possible with a Trace to 2 inches sleet/snow possible before changing to rain late morning into the afternoon. (100%)

High: 42 Late Day

Tonight: Windy! Scattered rain showers. (90%)

Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)

High: 48

Thursday: Scattered Rain showers. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 47 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 32

