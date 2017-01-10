Storm Team 27: Windy into early morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Windy tonight with rain showers tapering off. Gust to 40mph – 60mph possible. The wind will taper toward morning. Rain showers expected overnight. Look for a mild day Wednesday with rain returning by late day into the evening. Highs will build into the upper 40’s. More rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50’s! Cooler to end the week into the start of the weekend.

Forecast

Through morning: Very Windy! Rain showers ending. (60%)

Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower late day. (40%)

High: 48

Wednesday night: Scattered rain showers. (90%)

Low: 48(Rising)

Thursday: Windy. Scattered Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (90%)

High: 58 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix possible. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow or rain shower. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 36

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 34

