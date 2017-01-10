Storm Team 27: Windy with rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING. As temperatures slowly rise through the day the wintry mix transitions to all rain into this afternoon. It will also be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph or higher. Temperatures will eventually reach the lower 40s by late day.

Forecast

Today: Windy! Gusts above 30mph possible. Wintry Mix(Sleet/Freezing Rain) changes to rain into the afternoon. (100%)

High: 42 Late Day

Tonight: Windy! Scattered rain showers. (90%)

Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower. (30%)

High: 48

Thursday: Scattered Rain showers. (80%)

High: 56 Low: 44

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 47 Low: 35

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 32

