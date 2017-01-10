Taylor J. Duvall Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Taylor J. Duvall passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 in Youngstown from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Taylor was born December 28, 1993 in Youngstown a daughter of Derrick Duvall and Tammy Kaufman.

She had worked as a pharmacy tech at Walgreens in Niles.

Taylor was a happy person and loved life. She was most content being with her family and friends. She was an avid animal lover.

Taylor will be sadly missed by the love of her life, Jesse Duby of Youngstown; her father, Derrick Duvall of Youngstown; her mother, Tammy Kaufman of Youngstown; her daughter, Honor Duby of Niles; two sisters, Madison Kaufman and Leah Trickett both of Youngstown; maternal grandparents, Steve and Roberta Whiteley of Austintown and paternal grandparents, David and Nancy Duvall of Niles; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd. Youngstown.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services Monday, January 16 at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

