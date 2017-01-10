Taylor leads Warren JFK to big win over Liberty

The Eagles' junior scored a game-high 20 points in a 91-59 win Tuesday.

Warren, OH (WKBN) – Warren JFK junior Byron Taylor scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Eagles to a 91-59 win over Liberty Tuesday at Warren JFK High School.

The Eagles jumped out to a double digit lead early and never looked back. Warren JFK had three other players in double figures. Nate Woods had 15 points, Antonio McQueen scored 13, while Justin Bofenkamp added 10 points.

Liberty was led by Andrew Bowers with 13 points. Kevin Code (12), Quaishon Campbell (11), and Dra Rushton (10) rounded out the scoring for the Leopards.

Warren JFK improves to 7-2 on the season, while Liberty drops to 2-7 overall.

