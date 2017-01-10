Warren woman charged after suspected overdose crash

Sherry Wireman is charged with driving under the influence and reckless operation of a vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Sherry Wireman, charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation in Warren
Photo from an unrelated 2002 arrest.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police allege that a Warren woman was driving under the influence of drugs, leading to a crash in the city on Sunday.

The two vehicles involved collided at the intersection of Austin Avenue and W. Market Street just before 6 p.m., according to a police report.

Police said one of the drivers had what appeared to be back and neck injuries while the other driver was unconscious.

Police said the unconscious driver, identified as 51-year-old Sherry Wireman, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She was breathing slowly but did not appear to be otherwise injured, according to the report.

Crews gave Wireman two doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug. She was then taken to the hospital for a drug test.

Wireman is charged with driving under the influence, reckless operation of a vehicle, assured clear distance and for a seat belt violation, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty on Monday and is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. March 14.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s