Woman charged with sending drugs in card to Trumbull County Jail

Stefanie Iudiciani was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility

Stefanie Iudiciani, charged with Illegal Conveyance Into Detention Facility (Trumbull County Jail)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman has been charged with mailing drugs to an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail.

Stefanie Iudiciani was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and possession of drugs as a result of an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.Drugs mailed to Trumbull County Jail

The suboxone was discovered during a check of inmate mail last August. Investigators said they were hidden inside a paper insert in a greeting card.

Iudiciani pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. A pretrial is set for January 23.

