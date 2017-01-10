Woman charged with sending drugs in card to Trumbull County Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman has been charged with mailing drugs to an inmate at the Trumbull County Jail.

Stefanie Iudiciani was charged with illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility and possession of drugs as a result of an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

The suboxone was discovered during a check of inmate mail last August. Investigators said they were hidden inside a paper insert in a greeting card.

Iudiciani pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. A pretrial is set for January 23.