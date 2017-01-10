Woman sentenced to life in Oklahoma State homecoming crash

Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin

FILE - This file booking photo provided by the Stillwater Police Department shows Adacia Chambers, who is accused of running a red light and purposely driving around a barricade and over a police motorcycle before crashing into spectators at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade. Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas formally charged Chambers with four counts of second-degree murder and 46 counts of felony assault on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. (Stillwater Police Department via AP, File)
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – A woman charged with killing four people by driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade has been sentenced to life in prison.

Adacia Chambers agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday before her jury trial was to begin.

Chambers was sentenced after pleading no contest to four counts of second-degree murder and 39 counts of assault and battery.

Prosecutors say Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before plowing into spectators ahead of Oklahoma State’s game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say her actions showed intent.

Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and suffered a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she had received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

