$5M bonds for parents of Ohio girl found dead at restaurant

Mingming Chen is charged with murder and felonious assault, and Liang Zhao is charged with complicity to murder and to commit felonious assault

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao. Parents charged with killing girl in Jackson Township, Stark County.

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) – The parents of a 5-year-old girl reported missing in Ohio have been jailed on bonds of $5 million after her body was found hidden in the family’s restaurant.

Jackson Township police say Ashley Zhao was found dead Tuesday at Ang’s Asian Cuisine in North Canton.

A memorial was placed outside of Ang's Asian Cuisine in Jackson Township, Stark County, where a girl was found dead. Her parents have been charged with her murder.
Her parents initially reported that Zhao went missing after taking a nap at the back of the restaurant on Monday evening. But police now allege her mother struck Ashley in the face several times with her fist on Monday morning, and the girl died.

Her mother, 29-year-old Mingming Chen, is charged with murder and felonious assault. Her father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

Court records didn’t immediately list attorneys for them Wednesday.

