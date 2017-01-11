911 call: Sharon mom said son put razor blade to her throat

Three Sharon officers were put on administrative leave after police shot and killed 23-year-old Sean Hake

Sharon police shot and killed 23-year-old Sean Hake, who was transgender.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN/AP) – A Sharon woman told 911 dispatchers that her son, 23-year-old Sean Marie Hake, put a razor blade to her throat and might have weapons before officers arrived at her home and killed him.

Cynthia Loya’s account of the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of Hake late Friday was contained in a 911 call.

Loya left her Tamplin Street home in her car when she called 911 to report Hake had threatened her earlier. She said Hake also threatened to “slit his throat” if she called police.

Officers responded to the home and police said officers shot Hake after the situation “escalated.”

The Mercer County prosecutor said he’ll provide details once a state police investigation is complete.

Three Sharon police officers were put on administrative leave.

Hake was in the process of transitioning from female to male and wanted to be known as Sean Ryan.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants authorities to release more information surrounding the deadly shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

