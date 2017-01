AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (Thru Jan. 11)

2016-17 All-American Conference Boys’ Basketball Standings

Thru January 11

Red Tier

Canfield – 5-0 (7-4)

Boardman – 5-1 (9-1)

Harding – 4-1 (5-6)

East – 3-3 (6-4)

Lakeside – 1-4 (4-7)

Howland – 1-5 (3-7)

Fitch – 1-5 (1-10)

White Tier

Jefferson – 5-1 (9-2)

Struthers – 5-1 (9-3)

Edgewood – 3-2 (8-2)

Poland – 2-2 (6-3)

Lakeview – 2-4 (7-6)

Niles – 1-4 (3-8)

Hubbard – 1-5 (4-7)

Blue Tier

LaBrae – 6-0 (9-0)

Girard – 4-2 (5-7)

Newton Falls – 3-2 (4-6)

Champion – 3-3 (6-6)

Liberty – 2-3 (2-8)

Brookfield – 1-5 (3-9)

Campbell Memorial – 1-5 (2-8)

Friday’s Schedule

Liberty at Brookfield

Girard at Campbell Memorial

Howland at Canfield

LaBrae at Cardinal Mooney

Fitch at East

Jefferson at Edgewood

Niles at Lakeview

Champion at Newton Falls

Lakeside at Poland

Hubbard at Struthers

Boardman at Warren Harding