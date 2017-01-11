ACLU wants info on Sharon police shooting of transgender suspect

Related Coverage 23 year old killed in officer-involved shooting in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (AP/WKBN) – The American Civil Liberties Union wants authorities to release information on the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old transgender suspect during a domestic dispute in Sharon.

The ACLU on Wednesday asked Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. and police for a “full accounting.”

State police have said Sean Marie Hake was fatally shot by an unnamed Sharon police officer just before midnight Friday. Police say Hake’s mother called to report a disturbance and that Hake was shot after the situation “escalated.”

Karson has said he hoped to release information from his review of the shooting by Wednesday, but didn’t schedule a news conference or return a call for comment.

Hake was born female but was transitioning to male and, according to the ACLU, used the name Sean Ryan Hake.

When contacted earlier this week by WKBN, Sharon’s police chief said the investigation is being handled by the state so he couldn’t comment. The name of the officer involved hasn’t been released.

