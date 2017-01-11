ACLU wants info on Sharon police shooting of transgender suspect

Police say Hake's mother called to report a disturbance and that Hake was shot after the situation "escalated"

By Published: Updated:
Sharon Police generic

SHARON, Pa. (AP/WKBN) – The American Civil Liberties Union wants authorities to release information on the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old transgender suspect during a domestic dispute in Sharon.

The ACLU on Wednesday asked Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. and police for a “full accounting.”

State police have said Sean Marie Hake was fatally shot by an unnamed Sharon police officer just before midnight Friday. Police say Hake’s mother called to report a disturbance and that Hake was shot after the situation “escalated.”

Karson has said he hoped to release information from his review of the shooting by Wednesday, but didn’t schedule a news conference or return a call for comment.

Hake was born female but was transitioning to male and, according to the ACLU, used the name Sean Ryan Hake.

When contacted earlier this week by WKBN, Sharon’s police chief said the investigation is being handled by the state so he couldn’t comment. The name of the officer involved hasn’t been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s