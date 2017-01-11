Alex Dobransky Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A very well-loved Alex Dobransky passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2017, just days before his 91st birthday.

Alex was born February 5, 1926, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicholas, Sr. and Catherine Shwedyk Dobransky and came to Youngstown in 1958.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Alice Senediak Dobransky; his son, Doug Dobransky of Los Angeles; his grandson, Kris Sirak of Winter Park, Florida and numerous extended family members in the area.

Alex was preceded in death by his lovely daughter, Cheryl Dobransky Kraynik; brothers, Pete, Nick and sister, Mary.

Mr. Dobransky proudly served his country in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II and again at the onset of the Korean War.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 38 years of service and remained a member of the Letter Carriers Union.

Alex was an avid reader and a sports enthusiast and a loyal fan of the Youngstown State University Penguins and of The Ohio State University Buckeyes. He was a historian and a lover of great jazz and big band music and he loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Dobransky was a longstanding member of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where he was a member of the choir and served in various capacities on the church board. He was also a member of the Eastern Orthodox Mens’ Society and of the Senior Ukrainian Orthodox League.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m., Saturday, January 14, at the funeral home and will continue at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1025 N. Belle Ave., Youngstown.

A committal service with military honors will follow at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

