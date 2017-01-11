Audi’s new SUV combines speed and practicality

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Need an SUV, but want a hot rod?

Then, the Audi SQ5 might be the vehicle for your family and your inner lead foot.

Audi’s all-new SQ 5 rolled out to the throng of journalists in Detroit this week at the North American International Auto Show.

The all-new SQ5 with 3.0-liter TFSI® engine produces 354 hp and dashes from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. It is available for the first time with an adaptive air suspension, which allows for ride height and adjusting firmness, “enabling a more dynamic drive” says Audi.

Every Audi SQ5 is standard-equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, offering high-precision and dynamic handling through active torque distribution to both axles. As part of the available S sport package, the SQ5 with quattro® sport rear differential can split torque between the wheels of the rear axle, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel, helping maximize driving dynamics.

The available S sport package also includes, for the first time on the SQ5, a sport adaptive air suspension, which lowers vehicle height by 30 mm (when in auto mode) compared to the standard adaptive suspension. The air suspension system allows for adjustment of both the ride height and the firmness of the dampers, and is controllable via the standard Audi drive select.

Along with the standard four drive select modes – comfort, auto, dynamic and individual – the available sport adaptive air suspension also adds both an all-road and a lift/off-road mode, which raises the air suspension for increased ground clearance when needed.

The high-performance, sporty variant rounds out the Q5 family and will be available spring 2017.