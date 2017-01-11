BMW’s new 5 Series and first ever X2 debut in Detroit

DETROIT (WKBN) – Nearly eight million of BMW’s 5 Series sedans have been sold around the world in its six generations, and the new seventh generation debuted in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show in a full range of models.

BMW described the 5 Series as “our business athlete,” and the runner lost a few pounds in the newest version. BMW said it is 100 kilos lighter, the equivalent of a full-size adult and his or her luggage.

Coming to a showroom near you as early as next month, you will have your choice of models – the standard sedan, a plug-in hybrid, the 530e in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, and a performance model called the M550 xDrive.

The M550 gives you 456 horsepower, going from zero to sixty in under four seconds.

Also shown in Detroit was the Concept X2, the latest in a flurry of SUV variants in every size category.

The Concept X2 might be called a “compact +” SUV.

BMW said the Concept X2 “fuses apparent contradictions into a single coherent statement…It combines the fast-moving body language and low-slung proportions of a coupe with the robust construction of an X model.”

The design combines large wheels, the familiar two box design, a long wheelbase, a stretched roofline, short overhands, a roof spoiler and a heavily slanting C pillar.

A production date hasn’t been announced, but considering BMW has an X1, X3, X4, X5 and X6, and SUVs are white-hot in the market now, an X2 will likely not be far behind.

