Boardman holds off late Struthers rally

JR Ryan led the way for Boardman with 14 points in the win.

Boardman grabbed their 9th win of the season Tuesday night over AAC foe Struthers.
BOARDMAN, OH (WKBN)-The Boardman boys basketball team opened up a double-digit lead against Struthers but had to hold off a late Wildcats rally to grab their 9th win of the season 44-37.

The Spartans lead was 10 in the 3rd quarter but by the end of the frame, Struthers had cut it to just 6.

In fact, the Wildcats cut it to as few as 4 halfway through the fourth but in the end, Boardman hit their foul shots and the Struthers effort came up just short.

JR Ryan led the way for Boardman with 14 points while Andrew Carbon paced Struthers with 17.

The win moves Boardman to 9-1 on the season and are ranked 10th in the first AP Boys Basketball Division I Poll of the season. The Spartans travel to Warren Harding on Friday night.

Struthers drops to 9-3 with the loss and will host Hubbard on Friday.

