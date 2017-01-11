Car hauler jackknifes on I-680 in Youngstown

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. near the New Castle exit

A semi and SUV collided on I-680 in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) Interstate 680 southbound is now down to one lane on I-680 southbound following a tractor-trailer accident Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed just before 5 a.m. on I-680 southbound, near the New Castle exit.

Several automobiles on the car hauler were damaged. At least one vehicle fell off the truck.

Witnesses say two people were walking near the accident scene, but there is no word yet if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here and watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning for updates on the road closure. 

