Carolyn M. Marsh Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Carolyn M. Marsh passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren.

Carolyn was born September 11, 1947 in Charles Town, West Virginia a daughter of the late Ralph and Rosie Mae (Peacher) Johnston.

She had worked at St. Joseph Medical Center as a nursing assistant for 20 years.

Carolyn was a member and attended the First Assembly of God in Warren. For many years she headed the funeral dinners at the church and sang in the choir.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Eddy R. Marsh, whom she married August 7, 1965; her daughters, Barbra (Richard) Collier and Dixie Marsh both of Warren; sisters, Louise Peterson of Cortland and Vicki (Kevin) Robinson of Charles Town, West Virginia and two granddaughters, Kimberly Collier and Abigail Collier.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Lucy Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association in Carolyn’s name.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE, Warren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 at the funeral home with calling hour one hour prior to the services.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, January 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.