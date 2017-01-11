Chief defends cop after arrest of Steelers coach questioned

Related Coverage Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested after game

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s acting police chief is defending an officer who arrested Steelers coach Joey Porter outside a bar Sunday night after the independent Citizens Police Review Board announced it’s investigating.

Review board executive director Elizabeth Pittinger says the “high visibility” of the incident prompted the review, even though the board typically doesn’t investigate unless someone complains about police misconduct. Porter’s attorney says they didn’t file a complaint about the officer’s conduct.

Acting police Chief Scott Schubert says video he’s reviewed of the incident supports Officer Paul Abel’s version of events and justifies the arrest. Abel says Porter grabbed him by the wrist after he went to break up a fight between Porter and a bouncer, hours after the team’s playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

The review board has the power to make disciplinary recommendations only.

