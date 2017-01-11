Chief defends cop after arrest of Steelers coach questioned

The officer said Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter grabbed him by the wrist after he went to break up a fight between Porter and a bouncer

By Published:
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar.
Courtsey: CBS News

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s acting police chief is defending an officer who arrested Steelers coach Joey Porter outside a bar Sunday night after the independent Citizens Police Review Board announced it’s investigating.

Review board executive director Elizabeth Pittinger says the “high visibility” of the incident prompted the review, even though the board typically doesn’t investigate unless someone complains about police misconduct. Porter’s attorney says they didn’t file a complaint about the officer’s conduct.

Acting police Chief Scott Schubert says video he’s reviewed of the incident supports Officer Paul Abel’s version of events and justifies the arrest. Abel says Porter grabbed him by the wrist after he went to break up a fight between Porter and a bouncer, hours after the team’s playoff win over the Miami Dolphins.

The review board has the power to make disciplinary recommendations only.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s