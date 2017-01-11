Crash shuts down lane of I-680 near Route 711

The accident happened between Connecticut Avenue and State Route 711, near mile marker 3

By Published: Updated:
Car Accident Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident has restricted traffic on Interstate 680 northbound.

A telephone pole is down near the northbound lane, and a vehicle is off on the side of the southbound lane.

Traffic is being routed around one lane of the northbound lane between Connecticut Avenue and State Route 711, near mile marker 3.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The Youngstown Police Department is out at the scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s