Crash shuts down lane of I-680 near Route 711

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An accident has restricted traffic on Interstate 680 northbound.

A telephone pole is down near the northbound lane, and a vehicle is off on the side of the southbound lane.

Traffic is being routed around one lane of the northbound lane between Connecticut Avenue and State Route 711, near mile marker 3.

Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The Youngstown Police Department is out at the scene and investigating the cause of the crash.

