Defendant sentenced to prison for shooting, killing man in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deondre Gayles was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the shooting death of 20-year-old Ralph Thomas.

Prosecutors say Deondre Gayles shot Thomas in a car near the Brier Hill Annex apartments in July. Thomas was then taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Last month, Gayles pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, two counts of felonious assault, one count tampering with evidence and one count having weapons under disability.

He faced a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison. The state asked for 20 years, while the defense requested six.