Defendant sentenced to prison for shooting, killing man in Youngstown

Deondre Gayles was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
DeOndre Gayles is charged with murder in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Deondre Gayles was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the shooting death of 20-year-old Ralph Thomas.

Prosecutors say Deondre Gayles shot Thomas in a car near the Brier Hill Annex apartments in July. Thomas was then taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Last month, Gayles pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, two counts of felonious assault, one count tampering with evidence and one count having weapons under disability.

He faced a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison. The state asked for 20 years, while the defense requested six.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s