Divers recover more debris from Lake Erie in plane search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Divers have been in the water since daybreak Wednesday in search of more wreckage from the private passenger plane that went down in Lake Erie.

More debris was located in the lake and is being verified to see if it is from the missing plane.

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, the cockpit voice recorder on the plane was working at the time of the crash. The NTSB said the entire flight accident was captured on the recording.

Six people were on the plane when it disappeared nearly two weeks ago after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport.

The plane was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage John Fleming. It was also carrying Fleming’s wife Sue, their two children Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan.

The search resumed Wednesday after rough weather a day before forced recovery crews to stay out of the water.

City officials describe some of the latest debris recovered as being large pieces.

Divers earlier this week located part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine from the plane that vanished from radar soon after taking off from downtown Cleveland on Dec. 29.

All six people who were on board are presumed dead. Human remains from one person have been found.

The search has been slow because of limited visibility underwater, ice and high winds.

