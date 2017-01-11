Donald “Dean” Mercer Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Donald “Dean” Mercer, 91 of Beloit died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Auburn Skilled Nursing Center in Damascus.

He was born on December 10, 1925 in Sebring, Ohio, the son of the late William M. and Eliza Ann (Tetlow) Mercer.

He retired December 30, 1991 from GM Lordstown Assembly Plant as a machinist repairman prior to that he worked at Deming Pump Company in Salem, Ohio.

Drafted at age 18 he was assigned to the Air Force and served as a Waist Gunner on a B-24 bomber with the 43rd Air Supply Squadron stationed in Germany.

This initiated his love of flying and he earned his private pilot license in 1949 which he maintained during his active lifetime. Dean was a charter member and past commander of the George D. Worth American Legion Post no. 574. He was a member of the Sebring Masonic Lodge No. 626 and a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown. He also held membership with the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Doris (Israel) Mercer; sisters-in-law, Loleta Mercer of Sebring, Dorothy Mercer of Damascus and Virginia Bandy of Beloit.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William, Charles and Herbert and two sisters, Laverne White and Vera Hoskins and brother-in-law, Eldon Bandy.

Dean’s family would like to thank Cathy Morrison, Lorilee Howe, Russ Stull, Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, Auburn Skilled Nursing and Alliance Hospice for their support in Dean’s long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Paul Freer officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home the hour prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit with Military Honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dean’s honor to Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Alliance, Ohio 44601 or the Damascus Historical Society 28959 Salem Alliance Road, PO Box 144, Damascus, Ohio 44619. ‘

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

