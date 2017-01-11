Former Cleveland Browns QB Manziel selling autographed photos

Manziel will take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99

By Published:
johnny manziel
In this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, photo Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel watches on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

HOUSTON (AP) – Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner – at a price.

Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

He’ll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He’ll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it’ll be no more than four words.

The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn’t signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He starred at quarterback at Texas A&M.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s