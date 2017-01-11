Fugitive charged with Boardman shooting arrested in Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals have arrested a man, charged with a shooting in Boardman on Saturday.

Kelli Coffer is charged with felonious assault with a firearm and having weapons under disability. He was listed as a wanted fugitive by the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Marshals arrested Coffer at W. Boston and Trenton avenues in Youngstown.

Coffer is accused of shooting 26-year-old Charles Pargo in the leg.

Pargo told police that Coffer and his brother were arguing over clothing. That’s when, he said, Pargo fired a shot, hitting him in the leg.