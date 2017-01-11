Game of the Week: #10 Boardman at Harding (1/13)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 13, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

#10 Boardman (9-1, 4-1) at Harding (5-6, 4-1)

Recent Meetings

Dec. 2, 2016 – Boardman, 52-51

Jan. 15, 2016 – Harding, 61-30

Dec. 1, 2015 – Harding, 79-52

Jan. 13, 2015 – Harding, 64-45

Dec. 5, 2014 – Harding, 68-48

Last Meeting : December 2, 2016 at Boardman

Boardman trailed Harding by 13 (50-37) late before closing out the game on a 15-1 run to post their season opening win, 52-51. Holden Lipke and Mike Melewski scored 14 and 11 to lead the Spartans. Harding was led by West Virginia-recruit Derek Culver, who totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Red Tier Standings

Canfield – 5-0 (7-4)

Boardman – 4-1 (9-1)

Harding – 4-1 (5-6)

East – 3-3 (6-4)

Lakeside – 1-4 (4-7)

Howland – 1-5 (3-7)

Fitch – 1-5 (1-10)

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Harding, 69.0; Boardman, 55.6

Scoring Defense: Harding, 59.8; Boardman, 50.4

Results

Boardman

Spartans 44 Struthers 37

Spartans 62 Mooney 45

Spartans 60 East 55

Spartans 53 Fitch 50

Spartans 55 Howland 52

Canfield 55 Spartans 45

Spartans 61 Steubenville 60

Spartans 61 Poland 56

Spartans 63 Niles 43

Spartans 52 Harding 51

Harding

Raiders 79 East 64

Cleveland Heights 69 Raiders 64

Kennedy Catholic 86 Raiders 80

Raiders 83 Howland 46

Raiders 64 Fairmont (WV) 57

St. Ignatius 64 Raiders 61

Raiders 100 Fitch 58

St. Vincent-St. Mary 65 Raiders 55

Raiders 73 Lakeside 46

Poland 51 Raiders 50

Boardman 52 Raiders 51

Game Notes: Since the Spartans loss at Canfield (55-45) on December 20, Boardman has won their last five games by allowing an average of 47.8 points to be scored during that stretch. John Ryan scored 14 in their last game on Tuesday against Struthers with Holden Lipke (team’s leading scorer) being held out with an injury. Ryan has averaged 10.7 points over the last three contests. Mike Melewski has averaged 10 points over his last four outings.

Boardman finished the 2015-16 season with a 9-15 record. This year, coach Pat Birch’s team has already matched that win total (9) through ten games.

Last year, Harding went 1-1 against ranked teams during the regular season. The Raiders defeated #9 Poland at home (73-58) on February 5 and then lost to #5 Canton McKinley (89-74) a week later (February 12).

Five of the Raiders six losses this year were decided by six points or less (their first two were by one point).

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Jan. 17 – Louisville

Jan. 24 – at Hudson

Jan. 27 – Lakeside*

Harding

Jan. 17 – at Canfield*

Jan. 20 – Shaw

Jan. 24 – Lakeside*

*-Red Tier games