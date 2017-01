UNITY TWP. (WKBN) – Route 165 in Unity Township is temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.

According to the East Palestine Police Department, the road was shut down about just before 6 a.m. and will remain closed until a salt crew can treat the roadway.

As of 7:34 a.m., the road was still closed.

Several accidents stemming from icy conditions have been reported across the Valley.

Drivers are urged to use caution and allow extra time to get to their destination.