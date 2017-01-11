Investigators hope model will help them identify Ohio woman’s remains

The woman's skeletal remains were found in Marion County in 2007

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation created a clay model of a woman whose remains were found in 2007.

Investigators hope the model will help someone recognize the woman so she can be identified.

The woman’s skeletal remains were found in Marion County, about 100 miles east of Victoria Road, on March 10, 2007.

They didn’t find any clothing, jewelry or other items by the remains to help identify her.

Investigators said she was likely a white woman with brown hair between 15 and 22 years old. The clay model’s hairstyle is the forensic artist’s interpretation and should not be taken into consideration when looking for a resemblance.

Investigators said she was probably between 5’3″ and 5’9″ and 100 to 150 pounds.

They said her teeth were well cared for and didn’t have any noticeable fillings or dental work.

Investigators do not know if the woman lived in Marion County or not.

Anyone who sees a resemblance of a missing friend or relative should call Lt. Christy Utley at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120.

Investigators hope a facial reconstruction clay model can help them identify a woman's remains.

