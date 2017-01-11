J.M. Smucker Company expands cat food recall

Brands included in the recall are 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The J.M. Smucker Company is expanding the recall issued earlier this month on certain brands of its cat food.

Brands include 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat food. The recalls were announced due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) in the food.

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported, but the food was recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include wobbly walking, falling and seizures.

Pet owners whose cats have the symptoms should contact a veterinarian immediately.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017. You can find the full list of recalled items here. 

