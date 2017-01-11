Ljubich (Goldie) Seifert Golubich Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church for Ljubich (Goldie) Seifert Golubich who passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

She was born on December 21, 1919 in Novigrad Podravski Croatia, daughter of the late Mark and Victoria (Spanic) Ranilovic.

She graduated college in Croatia and was a teacher. She also worked as a seamstress in Youngstown at Weatherbee Coat Company.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church, the Daughters Club and the Holy Rosary Society both of the church, the St. George Lodge #66 and the Croatian Pensioners Club.

Goldie is survived be two sons, Nicholas (Marie) Seifert of Poland and Stephen (Loretta Tablack) Seifert of Struthers; two stepsons, Bob (Sheila) Golubich of Boardman and Joe (Hope) Golubich of New Middletown; two stepdaughters, Donna (Jerry) Searfoss of New Middletown and Carol Kopsic of Youngstown; three sisters, Angela (Jospeh) PernAr of Zagreb Croatia, Boza (BrAnko) Kontek also of Zagreb Croatia and Nada Zovich of Metz, France and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Jessica Seifert and their children, Hunter and Greyson, Mark and Christine Seifert and their children, Gabrielle, Brianna, Gavin, Brian and Kristy Seifert and their children, Cody and Kyle, Pam and John Lucente and their children, Lindsay, Kayla, Anthony, Jospeh and Steve Seifert and his children, Steve and Austin.

In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrija Seifert; her second husband, John Golubich; her son, Mark Seifert; her daughter-in-law, Gail Seifert and her brother-in-law, Thomislov Zovich.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, 2017, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 421 Covington Street in Youngstown.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangments handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

