Local HS football rivalry in question will continue another season

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers-Campbell football rivalry, which almost came to an end this season, will continue for at least another year.

Last week, Campbell said it wanted out of the contract with Struthers. Campbell Schools said the difference in enrollment numbers was hurting the competitive balance of the game.

The Steel Helmet trophy will once again be up for grabs this fall.

Wednesday, the two teams announced that tradition will continue for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to happen in Week 7.

Campbell Superintendent Matt Bowen released a statement about the rivalry:

We understand the long-standing tradition and rivalry between these two teams…and we agree…we don’t want to hastily put an end to the series…We will continue to monitor the discrepancy in enrollment between the two districts.

Struthers and Campbell have met up on the football field for 19 consecutive seasons, but the history between these two programs dates back much further.

Their first meeting was in 1925, over 90 years ago.

Campbell and Struthers have played 88 games in their rivalry. The Red Devils have a slight edge, winning 45 of those games.

