Lordstown announces construction of another new energy plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Details about another energy plant coming to Lordstown will be revealed Wednesday.

A new conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. to announce the Trumbull Energy Center.

This new plant is in addition to the Lordstown Energy Center.

Both projects are expected to bring hundreds of construction jobs to the village and more than $1 million for Lordstown Schools.

Lordstown School Superintendent Terry Armstrong issued a statement Wednesday saying both projects will provide long-term financial stability to the district.

“The potential revenue from a second Energy Center can generate the long-term funds needed to continue providing our students, staff, school families and community a quality education, much-needed resources and engaging experiences well into the future,” Armstrong stated.

The project will also impact finances in the city of Warren. Both plants will be required to purchase water and sewer service from the city.

This is a developing story. WKBN 27 First News will be at the news conference today. Watch for updates here and tune in to WKBN First News beginning at 5 p.m. for updates.