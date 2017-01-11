Mahoning County and Phantoms team up to bring new K-9 to sheriff’s office

K-9 Phantom is a 2-year-old German Shepherd

The Youngstown Police Dept. got a new K-9.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday its newest member of the team.

K-9 Phantom is a 2-year-old German Shepherd. The canine will be introduced to the public during the Youngstown Phantoms hockey game on Jan. 14.

Phantom will replace a recently retired K-9.

Sheriff Jerry Greene said members of the Fraternal Order of Police will be selling raffle tickets during the game to raise funds for the cost, training and care of Phantom.

Green said just to purchase the animal and training is about $14,500.

“You have to have specialized vehicles. We all know how expensive vet bills cane be, and then there is food for the dog and general care,” Greene said.

Phantom has been trained to smell narcotics and track suspects who may be lost or missing.

In addition to the fundraiser, the Phantoms organization will also make a donation.

Phantom and his handler Deputy Jeff Saluga will be assigned to patrol duties in the county.

