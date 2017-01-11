Man crashed car in Austintown to report hostage situation

Benita Williams was charged with felonious assault after a man reported he kidnapped him in Akron and held him hostage

Benita Williams charged with felonious assault in Youngstown.

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A potentially dangerous situation ended Tuesday in Austintown after a man purposefully crashed his car near a Highway Patrol trooper.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Lt. Jerad Sutton said the driver was being held hostage by a woman with a gun. The woman, who he once had a relationship with, kidnapped him in Akron and forced him to drive through the area, according to Sutton.

Sutton said the man spotted a trooper on Interstate 80, near mile post 221. He crashed his car into a ditch, running over to the trooper to report the situation.

The woman, identified as Benita Williams, was interviewed and arrested. She is charged with felonious assault and is in the Mahoning County Jail.

No one was hurt, although Sutton said investigators found a gun in the vehicle that had been fired.

The Austintown Police Department and Highway Patrol’s Office of Criminal Investigations were called to investigate.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on the charges at 10 a.m. January 18.

